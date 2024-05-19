close global

FIA verdict announced following STRANGE Imola incident for F1 star

The FIA have announced their verdict after investigating an F1 star for a strange incident during FP2 in Imola.

Ferrari have topped both sessions in Imola thus far, with Charles Leclerc demonstrating the strength of their upgrades so far this weekend.

READ MORE: F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Imola

On the other hand, championship leader Max Verstappen struggled, particularly around Turns 11/12, running off track a couple of times.

The second practice session saw Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda set the top three fastest times respectively.

Could Red Bull be in danger this weekend?
Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets at Imola on Friday

Can Tsunoda emulate this pace in qualifying?

Following an impressive result in free practice, Yuki Tsunoda remained confident of their chances for the rest of the weekend.

"So far I'm confident that I'm able to be in Q3 and top 10, yeah top 10 will be likely, but at the same time anything can happen, so we just need to stay sharp and especially in midfield. still it's very very tight,” he said to F1 TV.

“But obviously I'm aiming for the highest position as much as possible and at the same time focus to extract the maximum from the car."

READ MORE: F1 Out Laps, In Laps and Hot Laps explained

Yuki Tsunoda achieves P3 in FP2

Despite his success, the Japanese driver was involved in a strange incident during the practice session, resulting in an investigation from the stewards.

Tsunoda was allegedly in breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code due to an incorrect practice start on the exit of the pit lane at Imola

The investigation resulted in a reprimand for Tsunoda, his first of the season, and will take no further action following the incident.

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 times

