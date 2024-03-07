close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations

FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations

FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations

FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations

The FIA have confirmed that a report has been lodged by the governing body's ethics committee surrounding allegations levelled against president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Ben Sulayem is currently being investigated for alleged 'race interference', as first reported by BBC Sport, after an FIA whistleblower came forward with information about the FIA president.

READ MORE: FIA president investigated in latest BLOW to F1 credibility

It has been alleged that Ben Sulayem interfered with the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, supposedly telling race officials to take away a 10-second time penalty that had been given to Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard finished third, just over five seconds ahead of Mercedes' George Russell, who would have benefitted from the penalty being upheld on the Aston Martin driver.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem is the president of the FIA

Ben Sulayem under fire following allegations

In separate allegations, the 62-year-old has also been accused of telling race officials at the Las Vegas GP to find a way of deeming the circuit not safe for racing, again as reported by BBC Sport.

As it happened, the race weekend went ahead as stewards were not able to find anything wrong with the circuit, but the whistleblower's allegations bring into question the motives of Ben Sulayem.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has had some serious allegations levelled against him

Now, the FIA have released a statement confirming that they have received a report surrounding 'certain members' of their organisation.

The FIA statement read: "The FIA confirms that the Compliance Officer has received a report detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing bodies.

"The Compliance Department is assessing these concerns, as is common practice in these matters, to ensure that due process is meticulously followed."

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Meet Williams' other US star who has never been to a Grand Prix

Related

Mercedes Fernando Alonso George Russell FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem
FIA chief 'made Verstappen request' over Horner saga
F1 News & Gossip

FIA chief 'made Verstappen request' over Horner saga

  • Yesterday 01:57
FIA president investigated in latest BLOW to F1 credibility
Latest F1 News

FIA president investigated in latest BLOW to F1 credibility

  • March 5, 2024 04:57

Latest News

GPFans Feature

Is Liberty Media's $4.4 BILLION safe with F1?

  • 6 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

FIA responds to Ben Sulayem 'race interference' allegations

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen to 'MISS' Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Perez makes STUNNING F1 championship-winning claim against Verstappen

  • 3 uur geleden
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Williams' other US star who has never been to a Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen in CHAOTIC video from Red Bull celebrations

  • Yesterday 17:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x