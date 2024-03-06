EXCLUSIVE: Meet Williams' other US star who has never been to a Grand Prix

The upcoming Saudi Arabian GP weekend will be the first time one of Williams' 2024 drivers has ever attended a Formula 1 Grand Prix.

With F1 Academy starting its season in Jeddah and the all-female championship having the backing of all 10 Formula 1 teams for its second season, some new names are set to race.

American teenager, Lia Block, is one such name, and she has Williams backing her to shine in the 15-car championship.

Speaking exclusively to GPFans USA, the 17-year-old Williams rookie admitted Jeddah would be her first taste of live F1 action: "I've never been to a Grand Prix, so Saudi and Jeddah will be my first-ever time being at an actual F1 race.

"My dad was super into it, just watching every weekend," recalls Block, speaking of late rallying legend Ken Block, her father.

"We just never had the time to go, and obviously, it's very expensive to go as well!"

"I've always watched it and just grew up knowing about it, but it's always been an area of the unknown for me, and I think that's why I'm so drawn to it now."

Lia Block will be racing in Jeddah in F1 Academy

Lia Block's 2024 racing

Block was speaking at Jerez, where she was racing in a winter championship to prepare for her first single-seater campaign after finding success in other racing categories.

"I've dipped my toes into rally and won a championship, as well as with rallycross and Extreme E," she explained, referring to her 2023 title in the American Rally Association two-wheel-drive class.

Why switch to road racing after the family's background and success in off-road categories?

Block explains: "I think coming from karting and knowing how much fun I have there just makes me want to experience this more."

