Verstappen 'hottest candidate' for RIVAL team switch

Max Verstappen has been named as the 'hottest candidate' to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Hamilton's decision to leave for Ferrari at the end of the current season sent shockwaves through the paddock, with a gaping hole of talent and leadership needing to be filled at Mercedes.

That chaos could involve the current world champion, whose team are currently embroiled in a bit of a furore featuring their team principal.

Christian Horner has previously been the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct following accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour', allegations he denies and was cleared of any wrongdoing in the 'process'.

However, supposed messages allegedly sent from Horner were leaked anonymously during the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, with rumours of a falling out between Horner and Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen confirmed by the 52-year-old himself.

A falling out between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner occurred during the Bahrain Grand Prix

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Christian Horner has been the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Verstappen on Mercedes' watchlist

Now, Auto Motor und Sport are reporting that Red Bull star Verstappen could want out of the team amid the situation.

The 26-year-old is currently under contract at Red Bull until 2028, but it is unclear as to any clauses that may be featured in that contract, and Mercedes are looking for someone to partner George Russell from 2025.

Jos Verstappen was pictured meeting with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff during the Bahrain GP weekend, and the Hamilton to Ferrari story which broke during the Formula 1 off-season has proven that anything is possible in this sport.

Following Mercedes' poor showing at the Bahrain GP<, it seems unlikely that Verstappen would jump the ship of the world champions, but the German publication have tipped him as the 'hottest candidate' to replace Hamilton.

