Hamilton sends 'dark times' message to fans

Lewis Hamilton is thinking of the ‘bigger picture’ ahead of his 18th season in Formula 1 – his last with Mercedes.

The seven-time champion will embark on a new journey with Ferrari from 2025 as he bids to add to his massive collection of trophies.

But during the off-season, while he is training and mentally preparing himself ahead of the new year, he confirmed that he is aware of the ‘dark times’ that the world is currently living in.

The Brit prides himself on speaking out on key issues and has been a terrific ambassador for the sport even while focusing on his driving efforts at the same time.

READ MORE: Horner unfollows Verstappen as Red Bull investigation continues

Lewis Hamilton drives his W15 through the desert of Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton: We are living in dark times

Speaking on BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, he discussed the mental preparation that goes into a new Formula 1 season.

“There’s lots of emotional things [that] you go through like we all do. There’s a comedown, then there’s the rebuilding, there’s the constantly evaluating things.

“It’s just reprioritising your goals and then continuing to look for inspiration around you. It’s also continuing to expand your mind and realise that it’s not about one thing, it’s about the bigger picture and the bigger picture is very very very big.

“We are living in divided times, we are living in dark times right now. With the cost of living and everything that is happening overseas in the Middle East and it’s easy to fall to the negative. We need more and more positivity out there, so this is a platform in order to do that.

Hamilton will be hoping that his infectious positivity spreads throughout the paddock and beyond this year, as he aims to end a two-year winless draught.

2024 will be the swansong season for Hamilton’s connection with Mercedes, making for a tough goodbye when the final race arrives in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: US F1 star reveals theory over Bahrain testing issues

Related