Verstappen makes debut in RB20 as title defence BEGINS

Max Verstappen has made his debut in Red Bull's 2024 challenger, the revamped RB20.

The three-time champion took the car out for a shakedown run ahead of this week's pre-season testing in Bahrain, eager to iron out any teething problems.

Like most teams have been doing over the last few days, the world champions wanted to give their car a run out before the televised testing event started for three days from February 21.

Red Bull's 2024 challenger has a lot to live up to following the success of what's been described as the 'most successful car in F1 history' by team principal Christian Horner, after it claimed 21 of the possible 22 race victories last season, decimating the opposition.

Red Bull unveiled their RB20 last week

Red Bull and Max Verstappen head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Verstappen drives RB20 for first time

Verstappen was able to break multiple records on his way to a third successive world championship title in 2023.

Now, the Dutchman has given his first thoughts on the new challenger, despite driving it around on a 'rainy day'.

"Just jumped out of the car, the first run in the RB20 today," he said in a post on the team's Instagram account. "It was a bit rainy day unfortunately but I think the first feelings are good, I felt comfortable.

“That's the most important, a lot of things are checked as well now I'm just looking forward to drive in Bahrain and really start to understand the car a bit more."

