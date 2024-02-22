F1 Testing Results: Session CANCELLED after Leclerc disaster

Charles Leclerc set the pace in the morning session of day two of pre-season testing in Bahrain, before causing running to be curtailed early after destroying the floor of his car by hitting a loose drain cover.

The drain cover drama knocked nearly two hours out of the session after Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton ran over and destroyed a cover on turn 11, appearing to result in damage to both cars.

After 30 minutes of track inspections, it was announced by the FIA that the session would not resume and that the afternoon session would be extended to five hours

With more than an hour still to run, Leclerc set the fastest time of 1:31:750, with Oscar Piastri in second half a second behind.

Williams' Logan Sargeant rounded off the top three, with Sergio Perez in fourth and Fernando Alonso in fifth.

Below is the full classification from the morning session on Thursday:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:31.750 36 laps

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - +0.578s, 35 laps

3. Logan Sargeant (Williams) - +0.828s, 30 laps

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) - +1.129s, 20 laps

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) - +1.303s, 31 laps

6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - +1.475s, 39 laps

7. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) - +1.965s, 38 laps

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) - +2.054s, 33 laps

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) - +5.759s, 31 laps

10. Yuki Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB) - +6.324s, 40 laps



