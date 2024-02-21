F1 Testing Results: Verstappen leads as teams debut 2024 cars

Max Verstappen topped the time sheets in Bahrain when the first session of pre-season testing concluded, hinting at ominous things for the rest of the grid when the season kicks off in just over a week.

The defending champion completed 66 laps in Sakhir in the morning session, setting a time of 1:32:548.

The first session of the day had very minimal drama until Alex Albon pulled to the side of the track in sector one to bring out the first yellow flag of the season with a reliability issue with just over twenty minutes to go.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was almost seven tenths behind Verstappen in second, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso rounding off the top three, having completed the most laps in the session (77).

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was fourth, with Yuki Tsunoda finishing fifth in Visa Cash App RB's first sessions in F1 since their rebrand.

Wednesday’s second session is set to begin at 7am ET.

F1 Testing Results: Day One morning session

Below is the full classification of the morning testing session in Bahrain:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:32.548, 66 Laps

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.699s, 64 Laps

3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.837s, 77 Laps

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.110s, 56 Laps

5. Yuki Tsunoda (Visa Cash App RB): +1.588s, 64 Laps

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +1.682s, 47 Laps

7. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber): +1.883s, 67 Laps

8. Alex Albon (Williams): +2.039s, 40 Laps

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +2.129s, 60 Laps

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +3.144s, 66 Laps

