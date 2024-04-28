Sky Sports F1 pundit calls for HUGE change amid delayed announcement

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has proposed a radical change to Formula 1's points system after talks about a new layout.

The topic was brought up at the F1 Commission meeting in Geneva on Thursday, with midfield teams eager for points to be handed out further down the grid.

The new system would see the current points awarded to the top seven drivers remain the same, with a gradual slide to a single point for 12th place.

This would allow for the bottom five teams (Visa Cash App RB, Haas, Williams, Sauber and Alpine) to have a better chance at scoring points, as the top five (Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Aston Martin) are likely to collect most of the points in 2024.

As per motorsport.com, the change requires approval from five of the ten teams to go through, with several of the smaller outfits in favour of the idea and Christian Horner and Frederic Vasseur appeared to support it or be impartial to it.

However, it was announced that the decision will be delayed as the commission determined that more time was needed to investigate the matter.

While this change to the system would be huge for the midfield teams to fight for points, F1 commentator Croft believes that even that is not enough and speaking on the Sky F1 podcast, he suggested that points should be awarded as far down as last place, as long as you finish the race.

“People want to see racing,” he said.

“If you can have more Sprint races, have a Sprint world championship, don’t make it a part of the Grand Prix championship, for me.

David Croft believes points should be awarded down to 20th

“But I’ve said that for quite a while and by the time people watch this podcast Matt [Baker], the F1 commission might well have voted on points down to 12th place and from what I understand, that is likely to happen from next year.

“Look, I don’t think it goes down far enough. I’d like to see points down to 20th, if you finish.

“And it’s not a case of a few people who contacted me on X and said: ‘oh yeah, it’s like modern day school isn’t it, you know turn up for the egg and spoon race, you get a prize.’ No. It is a very simple way to explain why a driver is in a certain position in the championship.

“Rather than ‘oh yes, because he’s had two 13th places and a 14th and the other guy has had one 13th and two 14ths,’ just have the points and then you reward, for me, consistency over the season in terms of finishing, which is a big part of Formula 1.

“You explain it easier for the fans, you get better battles because points are at stake and if you do have a DNF, it counts against you more.

