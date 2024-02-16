Alonso hits out at Hamilton 'childhood dream' claims

Fernando Alonso couldn't help poking fun at Lewis Hamilton when asked what he thought about the British driver's impending more to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion's move, which will come at the end of the upcoming season, has thrown the driver market into flux - especially since he only signed a new Mercedes contract a few months ago.

The move brings an end to a historical partnership which dates back to his debut season with his Mercedes-powered McLaren and saw him win six of his seven world titles with the constructor.

Hamilton has said that it has been a ‘childhood dream’ of his to race in red as he searches for a record-breaking eighth world title, but his former team-mate and rival Alonso seems to think that is not quite the case.

Fernando Alonso spent five season with the Italian team between 2010 and 2014

Alonso takes swipe at Hamilton Ferrari move

Speaking at the launch of his new Aston Martin challenger – the AMR24 – ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Alonso could not help but dig out Hamilton as he questioned how far back his dream to race for Ferrari really goes.

"It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago, no? Or two months ago I guess, because it was a different dream then," he said.

However, the Spaniard did offer some support for Hamilton in his move, but perhaps put pressure on the Brit to succeed in Maranello, as he achieved in his time with the team by winning 11 races between 2010 and 2013.

“I hope he enjoys the experience in Ferrari: it's special, if you win,” he added. “You have to win there. Maybe he will bring what is missing to win the world championship, they have had a competitive car for a few years."

