Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth
F1 qualifying head to heads - Final 2022 Rankings
Leclerc delivers vow in Perez pursuit
Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Vettel 'came alive' in emotional F1 qualifying swansong
Hamilton can't wait to ditch W13 after final qualifying woe
1
Perez praises Red Bull teamwork as Verstappen makes amends
Wolff laments Mercedes Abu Dhabi "toilet day"
Verstappen explains qualifying scare after sealing "messy" pole
Verstappen lends helping hand to Perez as Red Bull dominate Abu Dhabi qualifying
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE: Verstappen on pole after Red Bull teamwork
7
Hamilton avoids penalty for overtaking under red flags
4
Perez Monaco crash was "disastrous" for Red Bull - Horner
Wolff confirms Mercedes Schumacher interest
Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth

Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth

F1 News

Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth

Magnussen rues traffic as F1 brings Haas back to Earth
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Kevin Magnussen rued heavy traffic during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying as he was brought back down to earth.

The Danish driver's heroics led to a first pole position at Interlagos eight days prior to qualifying at Yas Marina.

But Magnussen was unable to get past Q1 on this occasion, missing out on taking both Haas cars through to the second session by 0.052secs.

"I got the worst part of the traffic," explained Magnussen.

"We did that really well last week, to get out as the first car and this week we were almost last.

"The car seemed to be a step forward from practice and everyone is so close. So I think there are possibilities tomorrow with good strategy and good tyre management.

"I started the lap with cold tyres so my sector one was not even that much better than my first one."

Magnussen is tackling his first race on the revised circuit layout in Abu Dhabi having been absent last season, with the hope of racing being improved compared to previous events with F1's new cars.

But casting doubt over any improvement, Magnussen assessed: "Everyone is very close so if you are the same pace, you are not going to overtake.

"We have got to offset ourselves and get ourselves ahead on strategy I think."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x