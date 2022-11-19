Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying
Vettel 'came alive' in emotional F1 qualifying swansong
Hamilton can't wait to ditch W13 after final qualifying woe
1
Perez praises Red Bull teamwork as Verstappen makes amends
Wolff laments Mercedes Abu Dhabi "toilet day"
Verstappen explains qualifying scare after sealing "messy" pole
Verstappen lends helping hand to Perez as Red Bull dominate Abu Dhabi qualifying
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying LIVE: Verstappen on pole after Red Bull teamwork
5
Hamilton avoids penalty for overtaking under red flags
4
Perez Monaco crash was "disastrous" for Red Bull - Horner
Wolff confirms Mercedes Schumacher interest
Hamilton facing potential Abu Dhabi grid penalty as Red Bull set one-two pace
Binotto responds to Ferrari exit rumour
F1 facing Middle East duel for final 2023 sprint slot
Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying

F1 News

Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Gasly bemoans 'London rush-hour traffic' in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Pierre Gasly has compared traffic during qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to rush hour in London and Paris after struggling to find space at the Yas Island circuit.

The problem arose in the opening two stages of qualifying, with Sebastian Vettel particularly aggrieved after being hindered on three occasions by Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Gasly, making his final appearance for AlphaTauri this weekend before moving to Alpine next season, suffered another Q1 exit and will start a lowly 17th.

“It was easier than rush hour in London or Paris," bemoaned Gasly. "Clearly, it wasn’t easy but I think it was the same for everyone.

“For sure, it wasn’t ideal. I didn’t manage to improve in the last attempt and lost quite a bit of time in the first sector so it could have been better but at the end of the day, it was the same for everyone.

“Everybody got compromised and all weekend we have played a bit of catch up. We didn’t really manage to set up the car I wanted.

“We tried with three runs but it was just a couple of hundredths [of a second short] to make it to Q2.”

Gasly concedes he found his latest struggles with the AT03 hard to suggest.

“I try to look at it with a positive approach but I am super-competitive," added Gasly.

"So when I get out of the car and am in this position, I need some time before I can swallow everything in.

“Last year was, for sure, much more entertaining and exciting but at the end of the day, every single time I’m out there, I just want to do well and I’m always going to push the team forward, no matter what until the last moment.

"I would have preferred to leave with a slightly better qualifying but we get another chance tomorrow.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x