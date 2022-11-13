Hamilton reveals "greatest dream" of Interlagos victory

Sam Hall

Sunday 13 November 2022 15:35 - Updated: 15:36

Lewis Hamilton has described a potential victory at the São Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday as his "greatest dream".

The seven-time F1 champion lines up alongside team-mate George Russell on the front row at Interlagos, offering Mercedes its best opportunity of finally claiming a grand prix win this season.

Hamilton, who received honorary citizenship of Brazil earlier this week, has stated what it would now mean to finish the event on a high.

"This has been a very humbling week for me, being so warmly welcomed and I received my citizenship here, and the love that I received," said Hamilton.

"My parents have messaged, and they're just so grateful to everyone in Brazil for the love that they have given their kid, so it would be the greatest dream to get a win here.

"It'll be tough to race George but we'll hopefully have a bit of a battle. Either way, we've got to make sure we get the points and a one-two for the team."

Hamilton is just two races from ending the season without a win for the first time in his career.

Despite this statistic, he maintained it does not matter to him which Mercedes driver takes the chequered flag, so long as one of them stands on top of the podium.

"Getting a one-two either way, I'm going to be a happy person, just because of how hard everybody's worked," added Hamilton.

"George has done an amazing job this year, and he'll be pushing for that win but we will, of course, drive carefully and clean.

"We’ve always got to just have at the core of it, at the front of our mind, it’s the team -getting the result for the team.

"Of course, individually, we'll do our best to try and get the best result."