Las Vegas GP Bellagio lake grandstand revealed with a staggering price

Sam Hall

Friday 11 November 2022 11:20 - Updated: 11:23

MGM Resorts have confirmed a stunning grandstand will be built on the iconic Bellagio lake for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix but the price for access is staggering.

The buildup for the return of Las Vegas to the F1 calendar is in full swing with a special launch party taking place last weekend to mark just over a year before the race gets underway.

Launching its race-and-stay packages for the event, MGM Resorts has revealed plans to construct "one of the world’s most exclusive live sports-viewing experiences" with a grandstand on the Bellagio lake, in front of the fountains that perform a daily dance.

But the tickets won't come cheap, with the cheapest room and ticket package on offer for an eyewatering $5300.

Stays are available at the Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur hotels, with a minimum three-night booking required and only two race tickets available per package.

“In just over a year, F1 fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party,” said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ Chief Commercial Officer.

“In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular.”

The price of tickets already on sale ranges from $500 for a standing section, to $10,000 for a Skybox Hospitality pass near the paddock, although it is known that MGM Resorts is planning a top-end package worth $100,000.