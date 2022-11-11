Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Las Vegas GP Bellagio lake grandstand revealed with a staggering price
Vettel recalls "emotional rollercoaster" triumph at special Interlagos
Red Bull budget cap sanction drives "extra motivation" - Verstappen
Alonso reveals plan to halt McLaren threat
F1 drivers' standings pre-São Paulo Grand Prix
Magnussen backs F1 sprint tweak
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
Russell makes Gasly ban threat demand
F1 São Paulo Grand Prix weather forecast
Leclerc makes 'unclean' Ferrari admission in failed Red Bull pursuit
Hamilton kids' concern over social media "bullying"
McLaren make Ricciardo confession as Verstappen ends boycott saga - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton explains why he is more excited for Brazil than Las Vegas
F1 'monitoring' Chinese Grand Prix situation as fears grow
Las Vegas GP Bellagio lake grandstand revealed with a staggering price

Las Vegas GP Bellagio lake grandstand revealed with a staggering price

F1 News

1 comment

Las Vegas GP Bellagio lake grandstand revealed with a staggering price

Las Vegas GP Bellagio lake grandstand revealed with a staggering price

MGM Resorts have confirmed a stunning grandstand will be built on the iconic Bellagio lake for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix but the price for access is staggering.

The buildup for the return of Las Vegas to the F1 calendar is in full swing with a special launch party taking place last weekend to mark just over a year before the race gets underway.

Launching its race-and-stay packages for the event, MGM Resorts has revealed plans to construct "one of the world’s most exclusive live sports-viewing experiences" with a grandstand on the Bellagio lake, in front of the fountains that perform a daily dance.

But the tickets won't come cheap, with the cheapest room and ticket package on offer for an eyewatering $5300.

Stays are available at the Bellagio, ARIA, Vdara, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Delano, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur hotels, with a minimum three-night booking required and only two race tickets available per package.

READ MORE: F1 dismiss "casino whale" prices for Las Vegas Grand Prix

“In just over a year, F1 fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party,” said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ Chief Commercial Officer.

“In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular.”

The price of tickets already on sale ranges from $500 for a standing section, to $10,000 for a Skybox Hospitality pass near the paddock, although it is known that MGM Resorts is planning a top-end package worth $100,000.

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x