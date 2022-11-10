Gasly reveals FIA talks to avoid "embarrassing" F1 ban

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Thursday 10 November 2022 17:43

Pierre Gasly has revealed he is hopeful of finding a solution that would avoid a potential race ban after holding discussions with the FIA ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The AlphaTauri driver is just two penalty points away from being forced to sit out an event.

Six of Gasly's 10 points have been awarded for dangerous driving across three sanctions, with four handed to him for causing collisions and two for speeding under red flag conditions.

"I'm not going to lie, it's a very unpleasant situation and is quite delicate and, in some ways, quite embarrassing," conceded Gasly.

"To be standing in a position where I could be banned after the season I have done, I don't really feel I have been particularly dangerous over these last 12 months and that would be definitely a harsh penalty.

"But there have been a lot of discussions with the FIA, trying to find a solution because personally, I want to do all of the races. I want to finish the season in the best way I can with AlphaTauri."

Gasly will move to Alpine in the winter months and team principal Otmar Szafnauer has already urged the driver to "be more careful" to avoid further sanctions.

READ MORE: Alpine make Gasly demand amid fear of race ban

With his first points set to drop after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in May, Gasly is all too aware of the potential ramifications of further trouble.

"I want to do all the races in 2023 and get the maximum chances to perform for Alpine and obviously, there is a lot at stake because nobody knows what is going to happen in 2023," he added.

"I could end up with an amazing car and be fighting for the world championship, for example, and can't take the risk to be banned for a race and lose all my hopes.

"So, it's a very tricky situation. I've been discussing quite a lot with the FIA to try to find solutions, because the way the regulation is written at the moment, it's quite strict on the drivers and quite harsh penalties even though it is not always related to dangerous driving.

"And definitely, the penalties have massive repercussions on the teams' and drivers' championships."

Gasly hopeful of FIA solution

The current penalty points system was introduced in 2014 and no driver has yet been banned as a result of accumulated penalties.

Keen not to be the first, Gasly said: "We will have more conversations but I do hope that we can find a solution ahead of the weekend to avoid ending up in a silly situation where I will be banned for a race.

"That would be terrible for myself and is definitely not the way I have seen the sport growing up and I don't think that is the correct approach because obviously, I can't really go into next year with only two points [left] and that risk over my head.

"But at the same time, at the moment, there is no clear solution so hopefully there can be a good plan going forward for 2023."