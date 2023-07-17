McLaren boss threatens MORE to come after stunning British GP in bid to hunt down Red Bull

Shay Rogers

Monday 17 July 2023 15:12

Despite a sluggish start to the year, McLaren have progressed leaps and bounds over the course of the last two rounds, doubling their points total for the season last time out in Silverstone.

The upgrades that they promised earlier on in the season have helped them to jump up from the bottom of the pack, right to the top, where they were able to push Red Bull during the British Grand Prix.

However, despite all the work being completed on the car, Zak Brown insists that there is yet more to come from his team before the rest of the season, as they attempt to close the gap to fourth placed Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

Brown: It’s unbelievably close

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 during the British Grand Prix weekend, where his drivers finished second and fourth respectively, Brown shared his gratitude for the team’s hard work.

He said: “This is just the hard work of Andrea [Stella] and everyone at McLaren, all the men and women back at the factory and at the track. The upgrades and working and the team’s executing.

“I kind of feel like our season got started in Austria, which is a little late because everyone else showed up in Bahrain. Still a long way to go and [it] feels like we have good momentum.”

However, Brown reminded fans that although they might be bringing further upgrades, that other teams won’t be resting on their laurels.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has already shown belief that his team could make a similar jump, after seeing both Aston Martin and McLaren make sizeable leaps up the pecking order over the last year.

“We have more coming, but as you know, so does everybody else. I don’t think anyone is sitting still and it’s unbelievably close. A tenth here or there. We’ve just got to keep our head down and keep pushing,” Brown concluded.

With Red Bull set to bring a rare upgrade to the Hungarian Grand Prix, it will be tough for McLaren to keep up at the front, however, if they can optimise their package well, don’t be surprised if they are able to compete for a second consecutive podium.

