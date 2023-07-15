Piastri makes AMAZING Ricciardo claim following his stunning F1 return

Joe Ellis

Oscar Piastri says he is "very happy" for fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo, now that the 34-year-old is back on the F1 grid.

The eight-time race winner was ushered out of McLaren at the end of the 2022 season so that the Woking team could sign Piastri for the 2023 campaign.

Ricciardo landed back at Red Bull as the reserve driver but after a poor start to the season from Nyck de Vries, also in his rookie season, the decision was made to replace the Dutchman with the 'Honey Badger'.

"Amazing guy, I'm very happy for him to be back on the grid," Piastri told 9 News while attending Wimbledon.

Very special British GP

Oscar Piastri will be targeting a podium in his rookie year with McLaren's car now massively upgraded

Piastri was at Wimbledon off the back of his best race of the year so far, finishing fourth at Silverstone.

It was a superb weekend for the youngster but he admitted that it was rather bittersweet having been third for such a long portion of the race.

"Qualifying third was very, very special," he added. "Fourth was a little bit bittersweet when we were running third for so long.

"It was pretty special when I walked out onto the stage after the race alongside Lando who'd just finished second. The home hero and they started chanting my name first!"

