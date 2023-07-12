Horner celebrates Ricciardo F1 return at SWANKY dinner with former popstar

Harry Smith

Christian Horner celebrated getting Daniel Ricciardo back into a race seat at AlphaTauri with a swanky dinner in London's salubrious Mayfair district on Tuesday night.

Horner, who is married to former Spice Girl Geri, found himself alongside another pop songstress in Myleene Klaas during the event.

The Red Bull team principal had plenty to celebrate after Helmut Marko had agreed to let go of Nyck de Vries and replace him with Ricciardo off the back of an impressive Pirelli tyre test.

As reported by ESPN, Horner had "started seeing Ricciardo to AlphaTauri as an easy way to move on from De Vries," after making clear his opposition to signing the Dutchman when it happened.

Ricciardo and Horner remain on excellent terms as friends and colleagues, despite the Aussie's unexpected departure from Red Bull ahead of the 2019 F1 season.

Horner suited and booted

With Red Bull boasting a clean sweep of grands prix wins in 2023, Horner could be forgiven for celebrating that success at a 'peak performance' sponsor dinner on Tuesday night.

Red Bull's team principal was present at a prestigious 'Peak Performance' dinner, hosted at the Apollo's Muse venue in Mayfair.

Christian Horner attended the dinner on Tuesday night in style, alongside Myleene Klaas, left, and Nick Molnar

The evening was co-hosted by Clearpay co-founder, Nick Molnar, and entrepreneur Klaas with Horner pictured with the pair throughout the evening.

With a host of retailers present at the event and the team flying on and off the track, Horner was likely inundated with offers from potential new sponsors for the Red Bull Racing operation.

