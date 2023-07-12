Sky Sports pundit explains why Ricciardo could STAY at AlphaTauri in 2024

Harry Smith

Sky Sports News presenter Craig Slater has suggested that Daniel Ricciardo will stay with the team beyond the end of the 2023 F1 season.

The popular Aussie departed McLaren a year earlier than his contract expiry date at the end of the 2022 season following a disappointing spell in papaya orange.

However, Ricciardo is now back on the grid earlier than expected after agreeing on a return to AlphaTauri following the premature dismissal of Nyck de Vries.

The 34-year-old will make his return to the F1 grid at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix, teaming up with Yuki Tsunoda as AlphaTauri looks to climb back into the midfield battle.

Ricciardo targeting a long-term return

"I spoke to him in Miami and talked about wanting to be back on the grid next year," Slater explained for Sky Sports News.

"He's back on the grid with another half a season to go, so I think it makes sense."

Slater then touched on Ricciardo's long-term ambitions, looking ahead to the chances of the Aussie remaining with the team beyond 2023.

Ricciardo has been forced to settle for a reserve driver role in 2023

"Will he be driving next season for AlphaTauri? Conceivably.

"This is a team which is also transitioning from a much more independent set-up to a team which will take as many parts as possible from Red Bull next season.

"They're going to be much more closely affiliated with them and take all the car parts they legally can."

