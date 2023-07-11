Sky F1 pundit delivers BOLD verdict on Hamilton's ability to compete with top British drivers

Shay Rogers

Martin Brundle insists that Lewis Hamilton still has the capability to keep up with the rising stars of Formula 1 despite their recent surge in form.

Lando Norris secured his first British Grand Prix podium at the weekend, successfully holding off Lewis Hamilton on much harder, and older tyres.

Team-mate George Russell has matched favourably against the seven-time champion during their time in the same machinery, and appeared disappointed at a podium Hamilton scored at his expense on Sunday.

Hamilton, who remains fourth in the drivers’ championship, has led the Mercedes charge so far this season, and has accumulated 39 more points than Russell – but his younger counterpart picked up Mercedes' most recent race win in Brazil last year.

Brundle: The best have a bit more capacity

Speaking to Planet F1, Brundle discussed the position of UK motorsport and the drivers competing within it.

He said: “We’ve got a lot of good circuits in the UK. A lot of racing and we’ve really got some good kids with Lando and George, but Lewis is still right there with them.

“The best drivers always have a bit more capacity to think about everything around them. The best drivers always end up in the best cars.”

The three drivers appear to be in good position to challenge at the top of the F1 pyramid for a while, with recent upgrades helping McLaren and Mercedes to achieve podium finishes.

Hamilton will have to remain at the top of his game though, if he wishes to compete with the rising stars of British motor racing.

