Wolff reveals JUICY details of British GP talk with FIA chief

Thursday 13 July 2023 08:27

Toto Wolff has revealed the details of a conversation he had with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at Silverstone.

The Mercedes team principal was spotted have a chat with the head of the FIA at the British Grand Prix where his two drivers were competing at their home race.

There have been a lot of topics rife in the paddock recently such as adding more teams and the regulations for 2026.

Wolff, while not revealing the exact words spoken by either party, did assure the media and fans that this conversation was nothing more than a catch-up.

Toto Wolff has not been shy to voice his opinions on any F1-based topic

Wolff: There was an exchange

“It was entertaining,” he said, as quoted by PlanetF1. “The discussion was normal but it’s always good.

“There’s a few things that can be discussed. We discussed the overall situation in Formula 1, Concorde and these things.

“But it is more, we haven’t seen each other for a while and there was an exchange on a few topics.”

Ben Sulayem is not taking such a hands-on approach with F1 this season but still makes an appearance in the paddock at most events throughout the year.

