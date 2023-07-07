FIA president gives BIG verdict on Hamilton and Horner stand-off

Harry Smith

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has laughed off Lewis Hamilton's idea of a set development date on which teams can work on the subsequent season's car.

Hamilton had previously suggested that F1 should implement a date from which teams can start focusing development on next year's car.

The rule change would come into effect in order to stop Red Bull from carrying over their 2023 dominance into 2024 and has therefore attracted attention from the Red Bull camp.

Team principal Christian Horner was particularly critical of the idea, claiming that it would be nigh-on impossible to implement.

No rule change coming

Speaking to The Associated Press, Ben Sulayem said: "If we go about what´s good and bad we´ll open the door.

“I mean, was it good for Mercedes? Fair enough?”

“It is [Verstappen’s] time, it’s Red Bull’s time.

"What do we do and punish the good kid? No, let’s go and make the other teams good. Nobody’s stopping the other teams from being better.

“We cannot punish people for being better, for trying harder. That is unfair.”

