Alonso slams F1 sprint rules after MIRACLE in qualifying

Fernando Alonso has urged Formula 1 to change their sprint format rules over what he saw as some teams gaining an unfair advantage with fresher tyres – something that led the Spaniard to label his qualifying result as a "miracle".

Alonso qualified in seventh for Saturday's sprint race, one place ahead of Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll.

Yet the F1 veteran believes that the result was rather fortunate given the current F1 rulings on tyre usage.

Drivers who had made it into Q3 for the grand prix on Friday had already got through some of their soft tyre allocation - meaning those who went out earlier in qualifying had an extra set of fresh softs compared to the likes of Alonso.

And the 41-year-old believes that F1 need to change the rules going forward as not to penalise those who make it further in qualifying the day before.

Alonso: Sprint qualifying result was a miracle

Alonso believes that F1 need to address the current rules over tyre allocation during sprint weekends

“I think to be in the top seven, top eight with both cars is kind of a miracle because with the rules as they are at the moment, we had old tyres to do today qualifying," he said (via Motorsport.com).

“So, I understand when it’s dry, we all have to use the mediums in Q1, mediums in Q2 and then whatever you have remaining in Q3.

“But with these conditions, obviously the regulations allow you to use any dry tyres. So, there is a big disadvantage for the guys that reached the top 10 yesterday because we used all our softs. So [I am] not very happy with the rules.

“Hopefully we improve the sprint format. This year is just a test to improve.”

He added: “Obviously, we are fighting for big things in the world championship so we should not be in this position to qualify today with old tyres if you did well yesterday and got into Q3.

“We should not be qualifying with different conditions than people that didn’t reach yesterday Q3. But anyway, the sprint race is later. Hopefully the same tyres for everyone. That will be more fun.”

