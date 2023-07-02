Aston Martin boss reveals AMBITIOUS target in pursuit of 'number 33'

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 2 July 2023 10:57

Mike Krack has revealed that Aston Martin "will try everything" to help Fernando Alonso record victory number 33 at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Alonso's last win in Formula 1 came back in 2013 at the Spanish Grand Prix. Having sat on 32 career wins for more than a decade, it is safe to say that the Spaniard is chomping at the bit to reach number 33.

Taking to the podium on six occasions already this season – including two second-place finishes – Alonso will be itching to stand on the top step.

READ MORE: Alonso nets MILLIONS from Ferrari transaction

And Krack, the Aston Martin team principal, has admitted that the whole team are desperate for the 41-year-old to take the chequered flag at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Krack: Aston Martin aiming for Alonso victory this weekend

Fernando Alonso will be desperate to claim victory number 33 in Austria this weekend

“I believe in the 33 for Alonso," he told DAZN. "I really hope we can manage it, the 33.

"My daughter asks me all the time ‘when is the 33?’. It is hard work and we will try everything to achieve it this weekend, if possible."

Alonso will have some work to do if he is to achieve the feat in Austria after he qualified in seventh place – behind team-mate Lance Stroll in sixth.

Max Verstappen, unsurprisingly, will be the man to beat as he starts in pole position, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting in second and third respectively.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?