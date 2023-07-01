Alonso slapped with FIA FINE after Austrian GP incident

Joe Ellis

Saturday 1 July 2023 14:12

The FIA have fined Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso for an incident on Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard was given a fine of 100 euros after being found to have sped in the pitlane during the only practice session of the weekend.

The speed limit in the pitlane at the Red Bull Ring is 80kph and Alonso was clocked at 80.9kph during the hour of practice.

Alonso was not the only one to be fined by the FIA as his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll had a 200 euro fine for going more than 1kph over the limit.

Lewis Hamilton was also given a fine even though he was only 0.2kph over the limit in his Mercedes.

READ MORE: FIA release judgement after Verstappen summoned to STEWARDS for impeding

Fernando Alonso had to push the limits of the AMR23 to earn seventh on the grid

Uphill battle

Alonso was not as majestic in qualifying as we have become used to this season as he was out-qualified by Stroll.

The Aston Martin duo will start Sunday's race from sixth and seventh on the grid behind Hamilton and the surprise package of Lando Norris in the McLaren.

The team's good run of form could come to an end if they can't find a bit more speed in race trim after Alonso claimed second at the Canadian GP last time out.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?