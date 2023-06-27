Ferrari launch driver academy along with the FIA in bid to find new stars

Dan Ripley

Tuesday 27 June 2023 17:57

Ferrari in conjunction with the FIA have launched the latest edition of an academy designed to give young female racers the best chance of carving out a career in motorsports.

The programme titled FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars is in its fourth edition and is being run in support from the Women in Motorsport Commission.

In collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy and supported by Iron Dames, it aims to detect and nurture the best global female talent between the ages of 12 and 16 years old and offer them an opportunity to forge a motorsport career.

Sixteen drivers will be selected to attend two training camps that will fast-forward their careers in both junior (12-14) and senior (14-16) categories.

The four senior drivers will be invited to Ferrari's HQ at Maranello for the final scouting camp at the legendary Fiorano track for a rigorous programme including physical and mental tests, media activities, technical workshops, and simulator training ahead of the final two days of Formula 4 on track.

At the end of the camp, the winner judged by the Ferrari Driver Academy experts will potentially become the next female driver to have the chance to join the programme and compete in Formula 4 with the support of the Iron Dames team in 2024.

Other finalists will become a part of a “talent capsule” providing them with racing career support and various driving development opportunities.

Ferrari will be keen to identify the stars of tomorrow like they did with Charles Leclerc

Deborah Mayer, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said: “I'm delighted to be launching the 2023 edition of the Girls on Track - Rising Stars programme with the opening of applications from around the world. This programme is a unique talent accelerator for young girls dreaming of a career in motor sport. “After three successful years, this fourth and final edition promises to be particularly popular and challenging, with an anticipated record number of entries thanks to the tremendous contribution of our ASNs.

"I only encourage all young girls with a passion for motor sport to sign up and try their luck at a human and sporting adventure that could change their lives. We look forward to discovering the candidates and helping them to develop their talent and seize key opportunities for a future in the sport.” Interested young female drivers can contact their ASN or submit their applications to the FIA.

