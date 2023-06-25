Tost makes SHOCKING De Vries claim despite POINTLESS 2023 season

Joe Ellis

AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost has insisted that Nyck de Vries has what it takes to win races and championships in F1.

The Dutchman is one of just two drivers, the other being Logan Sargeant, who are yet to register a point in the 2023 season with AlphaTauri at the bottom of the constructors' standings.

De Vries starred in his one-off appearance for Williams last season when he scored points at the Italian Grand Prix on his F1 debut.

That showing encouraged Helmut Marko and Red Bull to snub its junior programme in order to bring the 28-year-old to the team after Pierre Gasly left for Alpine.

Nyck de Vries' season has involved plenty of errors, including this collision with Lando Norris at the start of the Miami Grand Prix

He knows how to win

“I said to him he should stay concentrated, he should stay confident because we all know he can do a good job," Tost told Formula 1's official website.

“He won races in Formula 3 and Formula 2, he won championships – he won the Formula E World Championship. That means he knows how to win races and win championships.

“He just needs to get the confidence – and we have to provide him with a good car.”

