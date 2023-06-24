‘S**** about to go down’ - Drivers reveal the BEST F1 feelings

Shay Rogers

Saturday 24 June 2023 15:57

A lacklustre start to the season has arrived as predicted for McLaren, who started the year on the back foot following the departure of Andreas Seidl at the end of 2022.

Currently sitting in sixth place, the eight races to date haven’t been a disaster, but the MCL60 isn’t quite delivering to the expectations of fans around the world.

Team Principal Andrea Stella confirmed that “pretty much every single aerodynamic part” will be altered over the course of the European part of the season, as the Woking based outfit looks to gain ground on their rivals at the sharp end of the midfield.

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have experienced a quiet start to their term as teammates, with the two working together to propel the team forwards.

McLaren drivers reminisce about best F1 moments

In a video on social media, the two drivers were challenged to list their top five feelings in Formula One, regardless of whether they had experienced them or not.

Norris, who leads Piastri 5-3 in the race head-to-head so far this season, stated that “A good feeling in Formula 1 is when the lights start coming on for the race start. You get the pre-launch revs. S**** about to go down,”

Piastri on the other hand, opted for the feeling of support he received at home, in just his third Formula One outing in April.

“I mean, just the feeling and the atmosphere of your home race in general is very, very cool. Like just everything about Melbourne was very cool, especially the parade lap, that was quite special,” he said.

Although he is yet to experience the sensation during his short career in F1, the Australian also confirmed that “spraying the champagne is always fun”.

With upgrades arriving within the next few races, the two drivers will be hoping that they can reach the podium for the first time since the Imola Grand Prix last year and help generate some reward for all the hard work going on at the McLaren Technology Centre.

