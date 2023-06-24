MEGA-RICH AC Milan, Liverpool and Red Sox investors close to F1 deal

Joe Ellis

The American investment fund RedBird Capital Partners is reportedly in talks to buy a stake in the Alpine F1 team.

According to Bloomberg, the mega-rich US investors are considering buying a minority stake in the company which would see them focus on the UK operation at Enstone.

The move would see Alpine's F1 facilities expanded to greater contribute to its F1 efforts and a deal could be announced on 26 June during an event at the team's factory.

Italian media outlet Tuttosport claim that this investment could see RedBird pay a 10-figure sum for their share of the company.

Esteban Ocon has already secured a shock podium for Alpine this season and new investment could make more rostrum opportunities available

RedBird Capital's sporting empire

It seems that the American fund is keen to expand its already huge repertoire of sporting teams which currently stands at a value of $8.6 billion.

Most notably, they have control of the FSG Group which owns Liverpool in the Premier League.

Other football teams under the RedBird banner include AC Milan and AC Monza in Italy and Toulouse in France.

Over the pond in North America, the company also owns a majority stake in the Boston Red Sox baseball team and the Pittsburgh Penguins Ice Hockey franchise.

As part of the FSG group, they also own the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing team that competes in NASCAR.

