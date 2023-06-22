Former F1 driver suggests SHOCKING replacement for Perez at Red Bull

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 22 June 2023 13:57

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has said that Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull is ‘under threat’ as the Mexican driver struggles to measure up to his team-mate.

Max Verstappen has won six out of eight races so far this season, while Perez has won the remaining two.

Verstappen most recently triumphed in Canada, where his team-mate was only able to pull out a P6 finish after starting in P12.

Herbert, now an F1 pundit, believes that despite Perez showing promise earlier this season, there was a point where he couldn’t deliver.

Herbert: There will always be favouritism

Asked if Perez is ‘safe’ in his Red Bull seat, Herbert told OLBG: “There is always going to be favouritism in a team because you know one of them will deliver and deliver consistently.

“As much as Sergio showed in the early part of the season that he was more than capable of mixing it with Max, there was then a point that he wasn’t.

“Like Schumacher, Senna, Mansell, Hakkinen, they are always able to get the best out of their equipment every weekend.”

While Herbert said he thinks Perez is ‘under threat’, he conceded that the Mexican driver makes a strong number two for the Dutchman.

He said: “In real terms, I would say he is under threat, but he is a very good number two. When he is on his game he can win.

“Even then he would be second or third and that will still enable Red Bull to win the constructors’ championship which is obviously very important.”

Norris replacement would be a ‘good move’

Herbert also theorised about a potential replacement to offer more competitiveness to Verstappen, throwing George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris into the mix.

Lando Norris has been suggested as Max Verstappen's next team-mate

He said: “If you want more competitiveness to Verstappen, you either need Russell, or Hamilton or Charles Leclerc or maybe Lando Norris.

“Lando Norris has a long-term contract with McLaren and I don’t know if he has a performance clause in it to move from McLaren. I think it would be a good move for Red Bull.

“It would add positivity to the team and I think he is more than capable of being able to deal with that position.”

