'Complete' Alonso can do THREE key roles in one insists Hass boss Steiner

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has claimed that Fernando Alonso is the 'complete' F1 driver and that he could race without an engineer or strategist if he wanted.

While Max Verstappen is running away with the driver's title, Alonso has been the star of the show in 2023, taking five podiums from seven races with Aston Martin.

The 41-year-old is showing the pace and hunger of a driver ten years younger, leading many to speculate whether a contract extension could be incoming.

Alonso currently occupies P3 in the driver standings, sandwiched in between Red Bull's Sergio Perez and the in-form Lewis Hamilton.

Steiner: Alonso is the complete driver

"He is a great driver, Steiner explained in an interview with AS. "But not just because of his talent, which he has.

"But because in the race he can deal with any circumstance. Manage the tyres, know what other drivers are doing.

"He sees things that others don't see. Fernando could do the race without an engineer or strategist because he has those skills which are tremendous."

Alonso has already claimed five podiums in just seven races this season

Steiner went on to claim that Alonso was the complete F1 driver.

"Also, his driving talent is enormous. But if you don't go fast, you have no use for anything else.

"He is very complete. A tough guy, fighting against him is difficult because he is very intelligent.

"But I always tell my people that we have to learn from Alonso. Because in a weekend he is one of the best.”

