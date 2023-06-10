Horner takes aim at Wolff and Mercedes with 'looking forward' jibe

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 10 June 2023 18:57

Christian Horner has told Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that he has to "focus" on Ferrari and Aston Martin, rather than worrying about Red Bull and competing for the championship.

Tensions have always been high between Horner and Wolff, especially following the conclusion of the 2021 world championship.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen have gone on to dominate the sport since that infamous showdown in Abu Dhabi, with the Dutchman now on course to win his third title in as many seasons.

Despite Mercedes dropping behind Red Bull in recent years, Horner has revealed that there is still a friendly rivalry between himself and Wolff.

“I think he’s blocked,” Horner told the Pardon My Take podcast before the Monaco Grand Prix.

“It’s fine. I mean look, there’s healthy competition, and it’s good to have rivalry in sport.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (L) alongside Red Bull boss Christian Horner (R)

“They [Mercedes] did a lot of winning, they’re a great team, and now we’re doing our thing and we’re tending not to look behind and looking forward.

“It’s not really about Toto. It’s about Ferrari, about Aston Martin. And he’s no doubt got his challenges, so I’ll let him focus on those.

“It’s boring if everybody just loves each other and whatever. You’ve got to have a rivalry and it’s got to fire people up.”

