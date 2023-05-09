Harry Smith

Tuesday 9 May 2023 20:47

Toto Wolff has claimed that the Mercedes W14 is a 'poisonous' car to drive as he explained a major upgrade package ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Brackley-based team have struggled to make inroads on rivals Aston Martin and Ferrari at the start of the 2023 season but are hoping that their upcoming upgrade package will help make them more competitive.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have struggled to extract consistent performance out of the W14 this season with both of the duo failing to make it out of Q2 on one occasion in the past two races.

While unlikely to catch Red Bull, Mercedes have a chance to move clear of their rivals in the fight for P2 in the constructor standings with this upgrade package.

Mercedes' mishaps

After the Miami Grand Prix, Wolff told the media: "I think we are chasing downforce and we are trying to do the best possible job in terms of the mechanical platform.

"So what we are doing is introducing new bodywork and a new floor and new front suspension. That is a pretty large operation, large surgery. There is going to be a lot of learning."

Lewis Hamilton's P2 finish in Australia remains Mercedes' only podium of the season

Wolff was, however, hopeful that these changes will translate to lap time gains on track.

He said: "In the virtual world, it is good lap time.

"The upgrade we are bringing is going to help us to set the direction, to understand the various areas we believe could play a role in why the car is so poisonous to drive."

