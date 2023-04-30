Wolff reveals TRUTH behind Leclerc replacing Hamilton at Mercedes rumours

Jay Winter

Sunday 30 April 2023 10:57

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed the truth behind rumours that he was looking to sign Charles Leclerc as Lewis Hamilton's replacement.

The F1 rumour mill has been in action lately with reports that Mercedes is considering who to replace seven-time champion Hamilton with, should he retire at the end of the year.

The prime candidate linked with this 'vacancy' is Ferrari driver Leclerc.

Addressing the speculation, Wolff told Sky DE: “I haven't had a single conversation with Charles.

"Except at the airport where we discussed whether we should go to Starbucks or not, so zero.

"I don't know where the rumours come from. So [they are not true], not at all."

Hot property

Leclerc has now secured pole position for the third time in a row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Leclerc has impressed at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, topping qualifying on Friday and the Sprint Shootout on Saturday.

However, despite Leclerc’s impressive display, Wolff emphasised that Mercedes remains committed to its current driver, Lewis Hamilton - although he didn't rule out a potential move in the future.

“The point is, we have been with Lewis for ten years and that won't change," said the Austrian.

"Sometime in a few years, we'll see.”

Leclerc's existing deal with Ferrari will expire at the end of the 2024 season.

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant