Hamilton given Mercedes QUIT warning by former F1 team boss

Harry Smith

Friday 21 April 2023 22:58

Lewis Hamilton has been warned by Eddie Jordan after the former Formula 1 team boss claimed that the seven-time champion should 'take on another challenge' and leave Mercedes.

The 38-year-old is entering the twilight years of his F1 career and with Mercedes failing to produce the pace needed to fight Red Bull, Hamilton's glittering career could end without an eighth world title.

Time is running out for the legendary Brit to make a switch but with few options available to him, there is no obvious path away from Mercedes.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has now made his opinions clear on Hamilton's future, urging the experienced driver to make a change for the final years of his career.

Last roll of the dice

In an interview with Express Sport, Jordan explained: "Let's put myself in the feet of Lewis Hamilton. What would I do?

"We know winning seven world titles hasn’t been easy. I found a resurgence, I saw a great change in him after he left McLaren having won the championship there."

Lewis Hamilton's Australian GP podium showcased the talent he still possesses

Jordan then explained how Hamilton needs to take a similar risk if he wants to win an eighth world title.

“But then when he went to Mercedes, which alongside Niki Lauda, myself, we helped him to get to Mercedes, I think that I want him to get stale. I would like him to take on another challenge."

