AlphaTauri to use Red Bull F1 parts from 2024 in aero reshuffle

Joe Ellis

Sunday 16 April 2023 18:58

Red Bull are set to help out sister team AlphaTauri more than ever from the 2024 seasons onwards.

The reigning Formula 1 champions are due to allow AlphaTauri to use various parts from their previous year's car in their new design in an attempt to see the Italian-based outfit move up the grid.

So far in 2023, Red Bull have won every single race while AlphaTauri scraped a point in Australia courtesy of Yuki Tsunoda.

According to The Race, a reshuffle of the aerodynamics department has happened which has seen some people leave and others join the team.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyc de Vries have endured a tough start to 2023

Increased synergy

This new level of partnership between the two teams will see parts move from one team to the other at the end of the year for use on the following year's car.

Technical director Jody Egginton suggested in Australia that they had not hit targets set by team principal Franz Tost but they were confident of doing so.

“The disappointment from Franz’s side as a team principal is that the car’s not established well enough into the midfield to be where we want,” said Egginton.

“And he’s expressed that in a certain way. But at the end of the day, we’ve hit some of our targets – they were valid targets, they’re good targets – and we’ve not quite hit some of the others yet, but we will."

