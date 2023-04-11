Piastri welcomes 'reset' ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Harry Smith

Oscar Piastri has revealed how he'll be spending the three-week break before the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Australian driver enjoyed a dream-like first home Grand Prix, delivering his maiden points in Formula 1 in front of a record-breaking Melbourne crowd.

Piastri, who won the Formula 2 and Formula 3 championships in consecutive seasons on his way to F1, has adapted quickly to life at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The 22-year-old will now be preparing for his return to the Baku City Circuit after he picked up an F2 feature race podium there back in 2021.

Piastri thankful for the break

Speaking with the media after the Australian Grand Prix, Piastri said: "For me, it's a nice opportunity to look back at the first three races of my F1 career and digest what went well, what went not so well.

"It's a bit of a reset for the rest of the year, so I think it'll be nice for everyone."

The Aussie isn't worried that McLaren's momentum will stall during the break either.

"Obviously, you want to keep that momentum if you're going well but it's a good chance to reset if you're not, so I think we'll use it to our advantage."

