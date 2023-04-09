Alonso names favourite F1 race in long career

Chris Deeley

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has named his favourite circuit on the Formula 1 calendar, after more than 20 years of racing at the top level.

He cited the high-speed corners of Suzuka as his reason for picking out the Japanese track, despite the fact that he's only won there once – and never claimed pole position in 16 attempts.

It would make sense for the Spaniard to pick a track he's won at, but that wouldn't narrow it down much, as his 32 wins have come at 19 different circuits.

"I will pick Suzuka, in Japan," he said in an interview with sponsor Bang & Olufsen. "I think that's my favourite one, with a lot of high-speed corners. I also like Monaco as a weekend in general, because a lot of things happen in the Grand Prix, but Suzuka is my favourite."

Best of the best

Alonso was also asked to pick his favourite three moments from his long career, taking one each from his spells at Ferrari, Renault and Aston Martin – but admitting that his first world title was the best of them all.

"All the memories from different teams are very linked with the results I got in that moment. For Ferrari, I will pick the first race I won. Aston Martin, obviously I will pick [Bahrain] where we got the podium, and from Renault I will pick the championship.

"The biggest one was the first championship, always the first championship. The second was obviously emotional, but the first one was like a dream come true, and a life goal."

"I always believe it's possible, that's why I keep racing. The challenge is big, you know that you need to overcome some difficulties and some top teams who are at the top of the sport. But I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible."

