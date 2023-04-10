'Motivated' Vasseur HITS BACK at Ferrari atmosphere concerns

Harry Smith

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has hit back at those hinting at unrest behind the scenes, claiming that everyone at Maranello is 'very motivated' as they look to recover performance from the SF23.

The Scuderia had hoped to compete with Red Bull for race wins in 2023, but the team have picked up just 26 points after the opening three rounds of the season.

Vasseur is already facing questions from the media after a pointless showing at the Australian Grand Prix, although the team has had to deal with plenty of misfortune this season, most notably Carlos Sainz's penalty in Melbourne.

Despite the struggles of 2023, Vasseur remains confident that Ferrari can turn its fortunes around. The Frenchman has now publicly reiterated the motivation of his team at Maranello.

Harmony at Ferrari

“The mood within the team is incredibly good," Vasseur said when asked about the atmosphere by Motorsport Italy. "Everyone is very motivated, very concentrated, and as I said the riders also provide maximum support."

Vasseur went on to address potential pressure from the Ferrari higher-ups.

"If the question is about the relationship I have with John [Elkann] and Benedetto [Vigna], trust me, it's very positive. We certainly didn't get the results we expect, but we are all working together to improve the situation".

