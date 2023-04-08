Vasseur denies Sainz request as Ferrari development plans revealed

Harry Smith

Saturday 8 April 2023 14:42

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has shut down Carlos Sainz's calls for the Italian team to change their development path, claiming that he is 'sticking to the plan' despite a rocky start to the season.

The Scuderia emerged from last season's winter break with a race-winning car and while performance fell away during the 2022 season, there was hope that Ferrari would recover for the 2023 campaign.

However, disappointment has clouded Ferrari's start to the 2023 season with the Maranello-based outfit currently trailing rivals Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Both Ferrari drivers have been left dejected by the opening three rounds with Charles Leclerc picking up just six points and Carlos Sainz left fuming after a frustrating end to the Australian Grand Prix.

Team principal Fred Vassuer remains unphased by the speculation surrounding Ferrari and recently responded to Sainz's calls for a change in the SF23's development path.

Carlos Sainz was furious after a late penalty ruined his Australian Grand Prix

"We are sticking to the plan," Vasseur said when asked about Sainz's calls for a change of concept.

"We have made some adjustments in terms of balance and behaviour, and it was much better in Melbourne, and we'll continue in this direction.

"It's not a B-car if that is what you want to say."

Ferrari's team principal was quick to shut down any speculation of a B-spec car, claiming that it would nigh-on impossible to pull off.

"We won't come with something completely different. We will continue to update this one and we'll try to update massively.

"To do a new project during the season, to start from scratch, to do a new car with the cost cap, but also considering the restriction of the wind tunnel time, I don't want to say that it's impossible, but it's very difficult."