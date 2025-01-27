Hamilton told to 'disappear' in BRUTAL Ferrari rant

Lewis Hamilton has been told to retire from Formula 1 instead of continuing at Ferrari in a brutal rant delivered by a racing driver.

The seven-time world champion's long awaited debut with the Scuderia was completed last week, where he donned his iconic red racesuit for the first time, alongside completing his first official test with the team.

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari was announced at the beginning of last year, after a difficult few seasons at Mercedes where the Brit failed to find himself in championship contention.

However, as he prepares for his debut race with Ferrari in Melbourne, Hamilton will have his eye on a record breaking eighth world title in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch is complete

Lewis Hamilton took the track with Ferrari at Fiorano

When will Hamilton retire from F1?

Hamilton joined Ferrari on a multi-year deal, with his contract in place for the 2025 and 2026 season, but the end date has not been specified.

However, Dutch racing driver, Tom Coronel, has recently delivered a brutal rant regarding Hamilton, claiming that the champion should ‘disappear’ from the sport when he claims his eighth world title.

“I would also say: Ferrari is just your final destination. Become world champion and disappear,” Coronel said to Racingnews365.

“At the end of last season they were the strongest, so then I would say: just start strong in 2025 and just finish it off.”

“In the red suit, in the first year, tick this off and then you’re done. Then you can do other things in life. Of course, I would prefer to see Max become champion, that’s just a fact. But he was last year too and the two years before that too. Then Formula 1 becomes a bit monotonous.

“If I want to make the thriller, I say: the last race between Max and Hamilton and then a red Ferrari… But then Hamilton also has to have the balls to say: ‘I have done what I wanted to achieve. I drove for Ferrari and became world champion again. I am going to start a different life and am out of motorsport’.

“Then he ends with a high point.”

