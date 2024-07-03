McLaren driver reveals SHOCKING motivation amid championship battle
McLaren driver reveals SHOCKING motivation amid championship battle
One McLaren driver has revealed the key factor that is providing an extra incentive for him to chase the Formula 1 championship.
Lando Norris currently sits second in the standings, 81 points behind Max Verstappen, who he tangled with at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend.
Driver of the papaya number 81 car, Oscar Piastri, was one to benefit from the collision by claiming a P2 finish, leaving him 44 points behind Norris in sixth overall.
McLaren are continuing their remarkable resurgence since facing the lows of early 2023, with Norris now shedding light on his additional motivation to win the title.
What is motivating Lando Norris to win the championship title?
Of course, the title itself is plenty of encouragement for the 24-year-old, yet the existence of another extrinsic motivation cannot hurt his ambitions.
Appearing on the Heart radio breakfast show, Norris admitted there is more at stake than the public knows in the race to claim the championship.
Radio co-host Jamie Theakston said: "Lando, we know that Zak [Brown, McLaren Racing CEO] has promised you a car if you win the championship!", whilst co-host Amanda Holden added they were "dying to know" what the car is.
Norris teased: “What is it? Oh I can’t say it.”
“Is it a Skoda?” Holden joked, which Norris laughed off before lifting the lid slightly to provide more insight into the incentive.
"It’s my dream car since I was a kid but it’s not a McLaren so I’m not going to say it” the Brit revealed.
Asked whether it is a vintage car or not, Norris replied: “There are vintage ones but it’s not. I think - I hope - it will be a new one but any of them I’ll be happy with.”
In the meantime, the make and model of the car remains a mystery, but it could be unveiled later this year if Norris is able to bridge the gap to Verstappen and take his maiden F1 title.
