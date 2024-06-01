F1 star believes title winning trick could spark fresh Mercedes charge

Mercedes have revealed team confidence is high as they prepare to enter a new era in Formula 1.

From 2026, new power units that feature increased electrical power will be introduced, while teams will be required to use 100 per cent sustainable fuels as F1 looks to create a more environmentally responsible product.

It is also hoped that the planned changes will lower some development costs, as well as improving car safety.

Mercedes have endured a torrid time this season, and currently sit fourth in the constructors' standings behind Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, causing much frustration for team boss Toto Wolff as well as his two drivers.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has already announced he will depart the Brackley-based outfit next season to join Ferrari, a move which he hopes will bring a change in fortunes.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have struggled to perform this season

Russell and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff are optimistic about the future

Mercedes in 'a really great place'

Despite uncertainty over the team's performance - as well as its future driver line-up - Hamilton's current team-mate, George Russell, is optimistic that Mercedes will be in a 'really great place' to capitalise on the new regulation changes as they look for a long-awaited return to the summit of the sport.

Speaking to media at the Monaco Grand Prix, the 26-year-old said: “I mean, ordinarily, 2026 seems like a long time away, but in the world of Formula 1 it’s going to be here tomorrow, and the team are feeling really confident for this era.

“I think you know the experience the team have had, the success in 2014 with the new powertrain, and then obviously the time in Formula E, the work that was done with the [Mercedes-AMG ONE] Hypercar.

“There are a lot of individuals within HPP [Mercedes High Performance Powertrains] who have got so much experience with this future technology.

“I think that leaves us in a really great place to have a great engine. And the work [Mercedes fuel and lubricant partner] Petronas are doing on the fuel as well is looking really strong."

