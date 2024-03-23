close global

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - Hamilton hits back as Ferrari star edges VERY close session

Ferrari continued to show strong pace at the Australian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc topped the final practice session ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second and team-mate Carlos Sainz in third.

Just under two tenths of a second separated the top five, sounding the potential for an almighty pole position battle between Ferrari, Red Bull and possibly even Mercedes too as Lewis Hamilton improved on Saturday morning.

Sainz shockingly set his best time with the medium tyre, as the grid battles with an overheating soft tyre which is tricky to manage for a whole lap.

It could mean that some teams opt to use the medium in Q3 as they harder Pirelli rubber manages to hold on throughout the entire lap through Albert Park.

F1 FP3 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2024

Here are the timesheets from Saturday afternoon in Melbourne:

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:16:714sec

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.020sec

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.077sec

4. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.092sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.172sec

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.283sec

7. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.300sec

8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.373sec

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.627sec

10. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.776sec

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.959sec

12. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.038sec

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1.045sec

14. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.162sec

15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.206sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.227sec

17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.247sec

18. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.249sec

19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1.676sec

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - DNP

Who is the current F1 world champion?

The imperious Max Verstappen is the current reigning Formula 1 champion, having won three consecutive titles between 2021 and 2023.

F1 Standings

