Top F1 pundit challenges Hamilton to 'PROVE' Ferrari dominance

Bernie Collins has revealed what Lewis Hamilton has to prove when he arrives at Ferrari in 2025.

The former Aston Martin strategist has opened up on the ‘massive challenges’ the British driver will face when he makes the move next year.

Hamilton will partner current Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who has been lauded as a future Ferrari world champion since his arrival to the sport in 2018.

Both drivers enjoyed a close relationship with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur in their junior careers, and are expected to be a competitive match when they eventually race together.

Charles Leclerc at the Bahrain Grand Prix

Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton must prove he can beat Leclerc

Bernie Collins has provided her opinion on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, and identified the challenges that lie ahead for the champion.

“It’s going into Leclerc’s home turf. A different mentality, different engineers, totally different team. Yes, he knows (Ferrari team principal) Fred Vasseur, but it is still going to be a massive challenge,” she said according to The Athletic.

“Maybe he is just driven by proving he can do it, and he is disregarding the championship. He just wants to prove he can beat Leclerc. If he can beat him in a Ferrari, then he’s proven a lot.

“The big thing is Mercedes and Ferrari are probably each other’s closest competitor.”

Charles Leclerc at Monza alongside Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton

Collins continued: “Lewis has so much knowledge of the Mercedes engine, the car setup and how they work. He can’t lose that knowledge through the year, and you need to give him enough information to get him through each race weekend.

“But 100 per cent, things like what’s happening on the 2026 engine, which would have been talked about openly before, are now not going to be talked about. Any tests they’re trying to do on that fuel, tyres or anything that’s forward development, Lewis will now be in the dark.”

