F1 star sees qualifying ruined after FAILURE brings out red flag

The second qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was red flagged after an issue for Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

After parking up at the end of sector one in a dangerous spot, the race director was forced to suspend the session due to the nature of the location that the German driver was parked at.

Hulkenberg’s Haas sounded very wounded throughout the first sector before eventually clunking to a halt.

Over the radio he told the team that he had ‘lost power’, which led to him parking up in a slightly awkward location – with no clear escape road for him to go down.

More to follow...

