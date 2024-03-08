close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star sees qualifying ruined after FAILURE brings out red flag

F1 star sees qualifying ruined after FAILURE brings out red flag

F1 star sees qualifying ruined after FAILURE brings out red flag

F1 star sees qualifying ruined after FAILURE brings out red flag

The second qualifying session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was red flagged after an issue for Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg.

After parking up at the end of sector one in a dangerous spot, the race director was forced to suspend the session due to the nature of the location that the German driver was parked at.

Hulkenberg’s Haas sounded very wounded throughout the first sector before eventually clunking to a halt.

Over the radio he told the team that he had ‘lost power’, which led to him parking up in a slightly awkward location – with no clear escape road for him to go down.

More to follow...

Related

Haas Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Nico Hulkenberg
F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Hamilton MILES off pace as Verstappen takes pole
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Hamilton MILES off pace as Verstappen takes pole

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman IMPRESSES
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results - Ferrari rookie Bearman IMPRESSES

  • Today 15:49

Latest News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying times - Hamilton MILES off pace as Verstappen takes pole

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
F1 News & Gossip

Alonso deploys wily TRICK on Hamilton to post much better qualifying time

  • 27 minutes ago
Breaking F1 News

F1 star sees qualifying ruined after FAILURE brings out red flag

  • 1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia GP

Hamilton encounters MORE Mercedes struggles after 'difficult day' in Saudi Arabia

  • 2 hours ago
Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weather forecast - Wind could trouble drivers in hot and sticky conditions

  • 2 hours ago
Reserve Drivers

F1 Reserve Drivers 2024: Who is next man up for Ferrari, Mercedes and co?

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x