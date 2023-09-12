Perez endures NIGHTMARE taxi journey after 'kidnapping'

Shay Rogers

Tuesday 12 September 2023 06:57

Sergio Perez endured a nightmare taxi ride on his way to complete a Ford stunt challenge for a YouTube video.

The Mexican was drafted in to take part in a head-to-head time trial against a Ford stunt driver at the Millbrook Proving Ground...in style.

He was introduced to the challenge in spectacular fashion, being thrown around an electric London taxi on his way to the proving ground after being 'kidnapped' by pro stunt driver Paul Swift, wearing a hugely, hugely convincing fake moustache.

In a video posted on the Ford Performance YouTube channel, Perez can be seen performing admirably in a Mustang Mach-E on a wet track, despite having little in the way of practice.

He beat Swift’s time by four seconds, before incurring two five-second penalties for hitting cones during his attempt.

The start of a Red Bull-Ford partnership

The video marks the first collaboration between the companies since they confirmed that they were joining together to form Red Bull Powertrains from 2026.

The acquisition of Swift for the video – a pro stunt driver from the age of seven, helped to introduce Perez to the challenge in a brutal way, as they drifted to the track in a taxi at high-speed.

The tutorial perhaps helped Perez last weekend at the Italian Grand Prix, with the Mexican drifting through the gravel during FP2 on his way to hitting the barrier with nine minutes left.

He managed to escape with minimal damage and help secure a sixth Red Bull 1-2 of the season, and he will no doubt be keen to repeat a similar feat at the Singapore Grand Prix next time out (minus the drifting perhaps).

