Schumacher takes aim at team in rant over lack of 'support'

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 6 September 2023 03:57

Mick Schumacher has criticised Haas, saying that being with a different F1 team means he can ‘see now how it should be’, adding that he did not feel he had 'support' from the American team.

The young driver was with the team for two seasons, scoring no points in his first year, when he came 19th in the championship.

In his second year, Schumacher managed to score points at the British and Austrian Grands Prix, coming out of the 2022 season with a total of 12 points and finishing 16th in the championship.

Those two years proved rocky, and Schumacher was under pressure to perform thanks to the incredible legacy of his father, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

He was dropped from Haas at the end of the 2022 season, to be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.

A new home at Mercedes

The young driver and the team did not part on particularly friendly terms, and Schumacher was taken in by Mercedes to be their reserve driver.

Since then, he has completed testing and sim work for the team and has spoken about how at home he feels. In fact, Schumacher recently took aim at Haas, saying that he didn’t feel supported in the right way at the American team.

He told Sky Germany: "I can see now how it should be. My two years [with Haas] didn’t show me that. [You cannot] assume a driver will perform at his best if you don’t support him in the right way.

“People will never hand you flowers, you have to pick them yourself. I know that now.”

