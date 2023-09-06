F1 RIVALS take road trip together after Italian Grand Prix

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 6 September 2023 00:57

George Russell and Alex Albon have taken a road trip together following the Italian Grand Prix, as the F1 drivers enjoy a short break in between the Monza race and the next Grand Prix weekend in Singapore.

The Mercedes and Williams drivers are good friends, and often socialise off track and in between races.

After a strong showing for both drivers – Russell took P5 at Monza, while Albon wowed in the Williams to finish in P7 – the pair appeared to be enjoying a well-deserved trip after the weekend finished.

In an Instagram post, the drivers shared a photograph of them in the car together with the caption: “Road trip.”

Russell and Albon also spent time together before the Italian race, playing padel with fellow competitors Lando Norris and Max Verstappen in Monaco.

Albon jokingly called the afternoon ‘MonteCarlo Padel Masters’ in a post on Instagram, sharing photographs of him and Russell shaking hands with their competitors after a match ended.

Russell, Albon and Norris all joined F1 in 2019, which may have helped them form such a strong bond off-track.

At the time, Russell was driving for Williams and Albon for Toro Rosso. Norris joined McLaren as a full-time F1 driver in 2019 and has been there ever since.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1