Perez insists Monza weekend is on track despite CRASH

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 2 September 2023 12:57 - Updated: 12:57

Sergio Perez has insisted that Red Bull is ‘in a good position’ for the Italian Grand Prix despite crashing in FP2 and ending the practice session.

Perez struggled in the session as he ran wide going through Parabolica, slipping over the gravel and touching the barriers.

The incident, which left Perez stranded, would end the practice sessions with just nine minutes left on the clock.

Luckily, there appeared to be no major damage to the car and Perez has been keen to put the incident behind him as he seeks to redeem himself over the rest of the weekend.

Sergio Perez wants to put his FP2 crash behind him

The Mexican driver will be hunting for a podium finish after a slip-up last week cost him dearly.

At the Dutch Grand Prix, Perez was on track for at least P3 but sped in the pitlane, earning a five-second time penalty and therefore dropping to fourth place.

This weekend, however, Perez projected positivity via a post on his Instagram page, saying that the car feels ‘very good’ and the team is in a ‘good position to fight’ at Monza.

He wrote: “The car's performance is very good, and I feel comfortable in it. We’re in a good position to fight for the rest of the weekend.”

READ MORE: Brundle names the ONE F1 driver operating well above expectations